Hawaiian Electric delays disconnections through Sept. 1

Hawaiian Electric will extend the moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment through Sept. 1, and urges customers who are having difficulty paying their bill to contact the company well before that time to consider payment options.

Hawaiian Electric suspended collection efforts in March to ensure customers’ electrical service was not disrupted during COVID-19-related orders to stay at home. On Friday, the Public Utilities Commission gave utilities the option to hold off disconnections through Sept. 1. A variety of public and nonprofit assistance, and Hawaiian Electric payment arrangements, are available as a result of COVID-19. Additional payment arrangement options for customers will become available in mid-July.

Residential customers can go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentassistance to check whether they qualify for programs available to households experiencing financial strain. For commercial customers, go to hawaiianelectric.com/businesscustomerupdate.

Hawaiian Electric’s Payment Arrangement Request Form is available at the residential and commercial websites. For payment methods, go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentoptions. Customers who prefer to pay in person may do so at no charge at Western Union payment locations in grocery stores and other retailers. The company website provides a list of locations.

For assistance managing energy costs, go to hawaiienergy.com/tips for more information.