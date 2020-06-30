2 returning Oahu residents arrested for allegedly violating state’s mandatory quarantine

State officials said two Oahu men, both of whom recently returned from trips out of state, are the latest to be arrested for allegedly violating Hawaii’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine.

Deputy sheriffs initially arrested Michael J. “Kilomana” Danner, 61, of Kaneohe on June 18 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu after he refused to complete a mandatory travel form and order for self-quarantine.

Investigators with the Department of the Attorney General said Danner then posted statements on social media, saying he was going to defy the state’s quarantine laws and not abide by them. He also posted his activities on his wife’s social media accounts.

Special agents served Danner twice with orders restricting him to stay in quarantine at his home but said he continued to defy them. On Monday, agents followed him to the home of an elderly woman where he had been doing carpentry work for several days and arrested him for quarantine violation. His bail was set at $2,000.

Special agents making quarantine checks found Darrel A.S. Ramirez, 29, of Mililani, on June 26 at a park with his son. He turned himself in three days later, and was arrested, booked and charged. His bail was also set at $2,000.

To date, special agents from the AG’s Investigations Division have arrested a total of 21 returning residents or visitors since the mandatory traveler quarantine went into effect March 26.

Gov. David Ige has announced a program starting Aug. 1 that would allow out-of-state travelers to bypass the 14-day quarantine if they have an approved, negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of their departure to Hawaii.

State officials said after Aug. 1, strict enforcement of the quarantine will continue for those who have not met the testing requirements.