Pahoa home collapses during fire, Hawaii island officials say

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at an unoccupied home in Pahoa Monday night.

The fire broke out at a single-family home at 15-1709 Akeakamai Loop just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a structure that had collapsed in the blaze.

There were no occupants in the home at the time, the Hawaii County Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 7:22 p.m. and extinguished it at 7:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the structure and its contents was estimated at $82,500.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.