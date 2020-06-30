Pahoa home collapses during fire, Hawaii island officials say

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at an unoccupied home in Pahoa Monday night.
The fire broke out at a single-family home at 15-1709 Akeakamai Loop just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a structure that had collapsed in the blaze.
There were no occupants in the home at the time, the Hawaii County Fire Department said in a news release.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 7:22 p.m. and extinguished it at 7:50 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Damage to the structure and its contents was estimated at $82,500.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.