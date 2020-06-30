Summer trades expected to last through Fourth of July weekend

A welcome uptick in trade winds today is expected to last through Wednesday, according to forecasters, bringing a typical, summertime trade wind pattern to Hawaii for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service said high pressure far to the north-northeast of the isles will bring moderate to locally breezy trades from east to west across the state later today. The trades are expected to last through Wednesday, then drop a notch Thursday through the Fourth of July weekend.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny with isolated windward showers and highs from 85 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s forecast is partly cloudy with lows from 70 to 76. Trade winds maintain speeds of 15 to 20 mph today and tonight.

South swells will maintain near-average, summertime surf along south facing shores from Thursday into this weekend. Surf along south facing shores will be 5 to 7 feet through tonight, lowering to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday.

Surf along east facing shores at 2 to 4 feet through tonight is expected to trend up to 3 to 5 feet Wednesday as trades increase.

Surf along west facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet through tonight, lowering to 2 to 4 feet Wednesday. Surf along north facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

Forecasters said a slight increase in moisture may bring a few showers to the isles Friday through early next week, but no significant rainfall is expected. Scattered afternoon showers are expected to fall over leeward slopes of Hawaii island each day through the next week, with isolated showers near the coast at night.

Another record high of 94 degrees, meanwhile, was set at Kahului on Monday, breaking the previous record of 93 set in 1980. It is the fifth record high for Kahului this month.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and waters south of Hawaii island, remain in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.