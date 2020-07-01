Hawaii island man charged with manslaughter in June lava field crash

Prosecutors charged a 38-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with a deadly June 21 crash that killed a 31-year-old woman in Kau.

Bernard K. Antoque was also charged with negligent homicide, drugs, driving with a suspended or revoked license, unsafe vehicle on the roadway, false inspection certificates and no vehicle insurance.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Coral Parkway and Ginger Blossom Lane in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates during the early morning hours of June 21.

Police said a gold 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by a man later identified as Antoque failed to stop at an intersection, drove into a lava field and overturned.

Police said his 31-year-old passenger, identified as Angel Nohelani Leialoha Ano of Pahoa, was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she later died.

Antoque was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police initially arrested him on suspicion of second-degree negligent homicide and driving with a revoked license.

After further investigation, prosecutors charged him manslaughter and additional offenses relating to the deadly crash.

Antoque has a criminal record that include six felony convictions for robbery, burglary, drugs and forgery and three misdemeanor convictions for assault, driving without a license and criminal contempt of court.