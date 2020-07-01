Wildland fire at Whitmore Village burns 4 acres

A wildland fire erupted this afternoon in Whitmore Village, according to the Honolulu Fire Department, burning a total of four acres.

At 12:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the wildland fire in Wahiawa with 17 units and 49 personnel. The first unit arrived at about 12:30 p.m. and initiated a ground fire attack in coordination with Air 1 and Air 3 helicopter water drops to prevent further spread.

Crews continue to work on bringing the fire — approximately 80% contained — under control this evening. No structures or vehicles are threatened at this time. No injuries have been reported.