Trades to weaken heading into Fourth of July weekend; Kahului matches record high

Moderate trade winds continue across Hawaii today, but diminish by Friday heading into the Fourth of July weekend, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service also noted a record high match for Kahului, Maui, to start the month of July. On Wednesday, a record high of 92 degrees in Kahului matched the previous one set in 2019.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny with isolated showers, and highs from 86 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and lows from 71 to 76.

Trades of 15 to 20 mph during the day slow down to about 15 mph in the evening.

Showers are expected to increase Friday and Saturday night, and will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few reaching the leeward side in the afternoons and evenings.

Surf along south facing shores will rise from 3 to 5 feet this morning to 4 to 7 feet this afternoon as an incoming swell peaks later today, then lower again on Friday. A mix of small south- southeast and south-southwest swells will generate small surf along south facing shores through the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up today to 3 to 5 feet, then lower to 2 to 4 feet Friday and ease over the weekend.

Surf along west facing shores rise to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon, then lower back down on Friday.

Surf along north facing shores will remain near the summertime average each day, at 2 feet or less.

Forecasters said the trades will ramp back up to moderate levels Sunday and Monday, then increase to breezy levels Tuesday through the middle of next week.