comscore VIDEO: Mayor Caldwell announces mandate to wear face coverings indoors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Mayor Caldwell announces mandate to wear face coverings indoors

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:13 pm

  • COURTESY MAYOR KIRK CALDWELL / FACEBOOK

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a press conference today at Honolulu Hale to announce an amendment to the City’s emergency order that requires face coverings be worn in certain circumstances outdoors and mandates that face coverings must be worn in certain indoor businesses/operations.

Caldwell was be joined by the City’s Infectious Disease Officer, Dr. Jill Omori.

Watch the press conference above or via the mayor’s Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (6)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Wednesday marked Hawaii’s highest count of visitor arrivals since statewide lockdown
Next Story
Honolulu police investigate robbery in Kaimuki
Looking Back

Scroll Up