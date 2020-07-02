VIDEO: Mayor Caldwell announces mandate to wear face coverings indoors

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a press conference today at Honolulu Hale to announce an amendment to the City’s emergency order that requires face coverings be worn in certain circumstances outdoors and mandates that face coverings must be worn in certain indoor businesses/operations.

Caldwell was be joined by the City’s Infectious Disease Officer, Dr. Jill Omori.

Watch the press conference above or via the mayor’s Facebook page.