Hawaii’s July Fourth will be muggy with an increase in showers

It will be a humid Fourth of July in Hawaii, according to forecasters.

“An area of abundant moisture moves across the islands later today and through Saturday,” the National Weather Service said, bringing warm and muggy conditions, and an increase in showers.

Forecasters said showers will be focused over windward areas, but some may move over to the interior and leeward sides. Some showers may be heavier than typical trade wind showers, they said.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, and highs from 88 to 93 degrees. Tonight should be partly cloudy, with lows from 71 to 76. East winds remain at speeds of about 15 mph both today and tonight.

The Fourth of July is expected to be mostly cloudy, forecasters said, with showers likely during the day, and highs from 86 to 91. Scattered showers are expected at night, with lows from 71 to 76. East winds will drop to 10 to 15 mph for Independence Day.

Surf remains low for all shores, at between 2 to 4 feet for north, south, and east facing shores, through Saturday. Surf along west facing shores remain at 1 to 3 feet through Saturday.

A combination of south-southeast and south-southwest swells will generate small surf along south facing shores through the middle of next week, followed by a slightly larger, south-southwest swell toward the end of next week.

Relief is expected early next week, when trades are expected to rebound, bringing more typical trade wind weather back to the isles.