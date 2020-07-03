Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Bank of Hawaii’s hours for kupuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers will be 8-9 a.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays for the six branches that are reopening Monday in Haleiwa, Iwilei, Kahala Mall, Manoa, Pearl City and Waianae. General banking hours will begin after those times. A business brief in Thursday’s paper didn’t clarify when the kupuna hour began.

>> The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation said its pool reservation phone line will not take calls today and that all county pools will be closed Saturday, reopening Sunday, due to the July 4 holiday. A Page B2 Newswatch item on Tuesday did not specify that it was Maui County.