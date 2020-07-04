24 new coronavirus cases brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 999

Hawaii health officials reported 24 new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 999.

Today’s new cases include 19 on Oahu, two on Kauai, two on Hawaii island and one on Maui, according to the state Department of Health’s daily midday count.

Of the state’s 19 coronavirus deaths, 13 have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Hawaii officials on Friday continued to urge the public to maintain vigilance against the virus amid Independence Day weekend revelry as several states on the mainland reported spikes in new infections.

Florida, meanwhile, began the Fourth of July holiday with a single-day record of 11,445 new cases.

As of today, 224 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 756 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation.” The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 76% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 720 on Oahu, 128 in Maui County, 93 on Hawaii island, and 40 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 118 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 117 hospitalizations within the state, 88 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 535 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 115 patients released. Kauai has seven active infections, while the Big Island has five.

Of the more than 84,325 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, nearly 1.2% have been positive.