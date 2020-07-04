Man, 55, dies after being found unresponsive off Fort DeRussy in Waikiki

A 55-year-old man died this morning after he was found unresponsive on a boat off Fort DeRussy in Waikiki.

Officials from Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the call around 8:30 a.m., according to an email from EMS spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

A surfer reportedly saw the man in distress, alerted first responders and performed CPR on the man. Ocean Safety officials brought the unresponsive man to shore, where they continued CPR.

“Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and EMS assisted with a death pronouncement,” the email said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. The cause of death has yet to be determined.