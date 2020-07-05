Hawaii sees 25 new coronavirus cases as state’s total number of infections surpass 1,000

Hawaii health officials reported 25 new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 1,023.

Today’s new cases are all on Oahu, according to the state Department of Health’s daily midday count.

Health officials also removed one Oahu case from the statewide total today “as a result of updated testing information.”

As of today, 227 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 777 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation.” Twenty-one new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 76% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

Of the state’s 19 coronavirus deaths, 13 have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 744 on Oahu, 128 in Maui County, 93 on Hawaii island, and 40 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 118 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 117 hospitalizations within the state, 88 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 544 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 115 patients released. Kauai and Hawaii island have seven active infections each.

Of the more than 85,058 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 733 new test results in today’s tally.

>> RELATED: Gov. Ige warns that without more federal aid, Hawaii public worker pay cuts or furloughs are inevitable