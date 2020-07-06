Trades to return to Hawaii today, continue through the week

The tradewinds, which diminished over the weekend, are expected to increase gradually today, forecasters said, and become locally breezy by Tuesday and into next weekend.

Forecasters said more typical tradewind showers will also return today, mainly over windward slopes.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, noted a record high of 88 degrees in Hilo on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 87 set in 2015.

It was the first record high set this month. A record-high match of 92 degrees was set in Kahului on the first of July, tying the one set last year.

Today’s forecast is sunny, with highs from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with scattered and isolated showers, and lows from 71 to 76 degrees. Daytime trades of 10 to 20 mph should ramp up to 15 to 20 mph tonight.

The trades should increase to 15 to 25 mph on Wednesday.

Surf along south shores will remain 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday, forecasters said. They will remain small through the week, with mainly a mix of small south and south-southeast energy, although a slightly larger swell is expected to arrive late Wednesday.

Surf along east shores will rise slowly from 1 to 3 feet today to 2 to 4 feet Tuesday as trades increase upstream of the isles.

Surf along west shores remains 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday, while surf along north shores will be 2 feet or less through Tuesday.

Rainfall totals should remain limited, according to forecasters, thanks to stability brought by a “mid-level ridge” moving over the isles this week.