Suspect returns to crime scene after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend in Kaneohe

A 36-year-old man with a temporary restraining order against him allegedly illegally entered the Kaneohe home of his 42-year-old, ex-girlfriend, assaulted her, then returned the following night only to be arrested.

The suspect allegedly broke into the home at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, violated a temporary restraining order and assaulted his ex-girlfriend, police said.

He then fled on foot only to return at 12:23 a.m. early Monday morning, police said.

He was arrested for investigation of first-degree burglary and violation of a temporary restraining order.