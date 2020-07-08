Boat tours to USS Arizona Memorial resuming Friday

The National Park Service said today it is resuming a “limited number” of USS Arizona Memorial programs and visits to the sunken battleship and grave on Friday.

The 45-minute program will consist of a brief orientation from park staff, followed by a boat ride to the memorial on U.S. Navy vessels.

“Although there will be fewer programs, visitors will be provided a longer duration time on the memorial to pay their respects to the fallen sailors and Marines,” the park service said in a release.

The park service said it is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

The U.S. Navy requires the use of face coverings for all visitors while transiting to and from the memorial. Tours will be limited to 50 people per vessel and only available by making online reservations, the park service said.

To obtain tour tickets, reservations need to be made at www.recreation.gov prior to arrival. A paper copy or digital reservation confirmation must be presented to staff for validation no sooner than 30 minutes prior to the program time, according to the park service.

Tickets for specific tour dates will be made available in two waves: seven days prior and one day prior to the selected program date.

“We encourage the public to visit Pearl Harbor National Memorial and our historical partner sites to pay their respects to the thousands of Americans and their families who served, suffered and sacrificed during that fateful period in world history,” said Acting Superintendent Kathi Palacio.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners “continues to be paramount,” the park service said. “At Pearl Harbor National Memorial our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.”