Breezy tradewinds to continue for Hawaii through the weekend

The breezy tradewinds will continue into early next week, forecasters said, bringing showers to the windward side during nights and early mornings.

Kauai and Oahu appear to have the highest chance of getting those showers, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Wetter weather is expected Wednesday night through Thursday night, but should ease up heading into the weekend, forecasters said.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy, with highs from 87 to 92 degrees, and lows tonight from 71 to 76.

East winds of 15 to 20 mph will continue during the day and night, forecasters said.

The heat index — what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined – is expected to climb to 92 later in the afternoon for Kapolei. On Thursday afternoon, the heat index for Honolulu and Kapolei is expected to climb to 93, forecasters said.

Surf heights remain below advisory levels for all shores through Wednesday, with no significant swells expected through much of the week.

Surf along southern and western shores will be 1 to 3 feet, while surf along northern shores will be 2 feet or less through Wednesday. Surf along east shores will increase to 3 to 4 feet Wednesday, while west shores will be 1 to 3 feet.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southwest waters of Hawaii island.

Another increase in trade wind showers is expected next week, Monday night into Tuesday, forecasters said.