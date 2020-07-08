A&B gives $200,000 for coronavirus relief

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. will hand out approximately $200,000 to local nonprofits working on the front lines of COVID-19 relief, including those that provide emergency meals, homelessness prevention and more.

The commercial real estate developer and retail center owner said $125,000 will go to the first round of recipients to receive extra help during the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency grants were distributed to seven nonprofits on Oahu, one on Kauai, five on Maui, one on Molokai and one on Hawaii island.

The remainder of the COVID-19 funds will be distributed later this year.

“Our employees are our eyes and ears on the ground, helping us to understand the most urgent needs in our communities,” A&B Executive Vice President Meredith Chin said in a news release. “Our Kokua Giving team has also been working closely with our nonprofit partners statewide to understand not only the immediate but the long-term needs created by the impact of COVID-19. These first grants are a result of those conversations.”

The Farm Bureau’s Farm-to-Car program was one of the recipients. The online program offers residents fresh produce and meat for purchase directly from farmers and ranchers without getting out of their cars. All a customer has to do is make a purchase online, then pick up the order at a designated curbside.

Executive Director Brian Miyamoto said farmers are struggling to sell their products during the pandemic due to markets being closed and tourism declining.

First round of recipients:

Kauai

>> Kauai United Way: COVID-19 Emergency Fund

Oahu

>> Castle High School: Class of 2020 graduation video broadcast

>> Farm Bureau: Farm-to-Car program

>> Helping Hands Hawaii: Household Stabilization and Homelessness Prevention program

>> Ko‘olau Aina Momona: Kupuna meals in Windward Oahu

>> KUPU: Emergency meals in Windward Oahu

>> Lunalilo Home: Kupuna hot meal delivery program

>> Palama Settlement: Electronic devices, educational software and tutoring for disadvantaged youth

Maui

>> Maui United Way: COVID-19 Emergency Safety Net Fund

>> Hale Mahaolu: Rental assistance and financial counseling

>> Hale Makua: COVID-19 visitor screening facility

>> Kaunoa Senior Services: Kupuna meal delivery program

>> Maui Economic Opportunity: Administration of COVID-19-related financial assistance programs

Molokai

>> Friendly Island United Way: Support for emergency meals and other priority programs

Hawaii Island

>> Hawaii Island United Way — Hawaii Island Recovery Fund