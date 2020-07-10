Hawaii island police arrested wanted Puna man

Hawaii County police found and arrested this morning a 27-year-old man, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant and for questioning in unrelated criminal investigations.

Detectives arrested Dean Aaron Hess just before 11 a.m. today after he was spotted running from a Fern Forest home in Puna.

Hess was also wanted for questioning in several unrelated criminal investigations involving felony terroristic threatening, assault and abuse.

Police thanked the public for their assistance with information and leads, which led to his apprehension.