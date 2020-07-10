Man, 50, dies after crashing truck into light post in Kapolei

A 50-year-old man died from injuries sustained this morning in a single-vehicle crash in Kapolei.

Police said the man was driving a Ford truck on Kalaeloa Boulevard near Malakole Street when he struck a light pole at about 9:35 a.m.

The man was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died, police said.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released his identity.

Police said this was the 27th traffic fatality this year on Oahu compared with 31 at the same time in 2019.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.