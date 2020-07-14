Maui firefighters work to douse Kihei brush fire

A brush fire that scorched approximately 50 acres in Kihei is 90 percent contained as of Monday night, according to the Maui Fire Department.
The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters from three engine companies, two tanker companies, a ladder company, Air 1, along with private bulldozers and water tankers responded to the blaze.
