comscore Maui firefighters work to douse Kihei brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maui firefighters work to douse Kihei brush fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:10 am
  • COURTESY MAUI FIRE DEPARTMENT Map of the Kihei brush fire.

    COURTESY MAUI FIRE DEPARTMENT

    Map of the Kihei brush fire.

A brush fire that scorched approximately 50 acres in Kihei is 90 percent contained as of Monday night, according to the Maui Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters from three engine companies, two tanker companies, a ladder company, Air 1, along with private bulldozers and water tankers responded to the blaze.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Florida sets new state coronavirus death record with 132
Looking Back

Scroll Up