Man, 25, arrested after altercation in Waianae send man to hospital

Honolulu police arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old man in Waianae.
The two men were involved in a physical altercation shortly before 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim suffered facial fractures in the assault.
The suspect and victim are acquaintances.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.
