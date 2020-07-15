Man, 25, arrested after altercation in Waianae send man to hospital

Honolulu police arrested a 24-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old man in Waianae.

The two men were involved in a physical altercation shortly before 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim suffered facial fractures in the assault.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.