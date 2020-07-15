Kahuku alumnus Dan Ige comes up short in UFC main event

Calvin Kattar came into his first main event with a well-earned reputation as a knockout slugger.

He needed nimble feet to withstand the quick hands of Kahuku alumnus Dan Ige to pull away in the final rounds for a unanimous decision tonight at UFC’s second event held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in the last five days.

Kattar finished with 105 significant strikes to Ige’s 84. Judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

Kattar (22-4) entered the fight ranked No. 6 among UFC featherweights. Ige (14-3) is No. 10 at 145 pounds.

Ige came into the matchup on a six-fight win streak. He bloodied Kattar in the second round with a left to the nose that reinjured what likely had been a broken nose suffered in a previous fight.

With the fight even after two rounds, the pace began to slow in the third. Ige relied on lateral footwork and Kattar didn’t cut the ring off at all, but the “Boston Finisher” took command in the final two rounds.