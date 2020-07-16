FBI arrests another alleged member of Miske crime organization

The FBI arrested Norman L. Akau III as part of a years-long investigation into a crime organization allegedly led by Michael Miske Jr.

The FBI said Akau turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

He is one of 11 men named in the indictment unsealed Wednesday. The others arrested Wednesday are Miske, John Stancil, Kaulana Freitas, Lance Bermudez, Dae Han Moon, Preston Kimoto, Michael Buntenbah, Harry Kauhi, Hunter Wilson and Jarrin Young.

Federal prosecutors charged all but one of the 11 men with racketeering activity and some with murder, kidnapping, arson and robbery among numerous charges.

According to the indictment, members and associates of what authorities described as the Miske criminal organization, “operated principally under the direction and protection of Miske, who used his power over members and associates of the Miske Enterprise, his reputation for violence in the community, and the various corporate entities under his control to enrich the members and associates of the Miske Enterprise and to protect their criminal activities.”

The indictment filed at federal court does not name eight others who are part of the federal investigation. U.S. Attorney Kenji Price of the District of Hawaii said they will be receiving target or subject letters.

Federal agents arrested Miske at his Kailua home Wednesday on numerous charges including murder charges involving the 2016 disappearance of 23-year-old Johnathan Fraser of Hawaii Kai.

At a Wednesday news conference, Price said the crime organization “wreaked havoc in our community for years,” and that charges “strike a blow to organized crime in Hawaii and they pave the way for justice that’s long overdue.”

The crime organization operated since the late 1990s.