Teen charged with attempted murder in Kahala Beach stabbing appears in court

An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the Kahala Beach area made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Erik Willis stood next to his attorney, Eric Seitz, before Judge James Kawashima on a second-degree attempted murder charge in connection with the July 8 stabbing.

Kawashima set his preliminary hearing for Aug. 12. Willis remains free after posting a $200,000 bail bond.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the makai side of 4663 Kahala Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on July 8.

Paramedics treated the victim for cuts to her upper body and hands. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police sought the public’s help in locating the suspect later identified as Willis.

Officers located him in Niu Valley Saturday night.