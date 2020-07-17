Big Isle police want help identifying Hilo bank fraud suspect

Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on surveillance video while conducting a fraudulent bank transaction at a Hilo financial institution on Jan. 10.

The department put out a news release today.

The female suspect is described as in her mid-20s, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a dark complexion, weave-type, medium length brown hair with blond highlights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter at 961-2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers number at (808) 961-8300.