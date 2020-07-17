Big Isle police want help identifying Hilo bank fraud suspect

Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on surveillance video while conducting a fraudulent bank transaction at a Hilo financial institution on Jan. 10.
The department put out a news release today.
The female suspect is described as in her mid-20s, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a dark complexion, weave-type, medium length brown hair with blond highlights.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter at 961-2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers number at (808) 961-8300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.