Power outage closes Honolulu District Court

The Honolulu District Courthouse building in downtown Honolulu is closed today due to a power outage, according to the Hawaii State Judiciary.
The outage at the building located at 1111 Alakea St. occurred sometime before 7:45 a.m. today. The cause was not immediately known.
The courthouse building houses some Circuit Court and Family Court divisions. Hearings set to be held today have been rescheduled.
For more information call 538-5629 or visit: www.courts.state.hi.us.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.