Power outage closes Honolulu District Court

The Honolulu District Courthouse building in downtown Honolulu is closed today due to a power outage, according to the Hawaii State Judiciary.

The outage at the building located at 1111 Alakea St. occurred sometime before 7:45 a.m. today. The cause was not immediately known.

The courthouse building houses some Circuit Court and Family Court divisions. Hearings set to be held today have been rescheduled.

For more information call 538-5629 or visit: www.courts.state.hi.us.