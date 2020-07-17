2020 Election: Andrew Daisuke Stewart

Name on ballot:

Andrew Daisuke Stewart

Running for:

U.S. House – District I

Political party:

Democratic

Campaign website:

None

Current occupation:

Attorney

Age:

44

Previous job history:

Senate Staffer (Barbara Boxer CA-D)

& Congressional Fellow (Bob Matsui CA-D)

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I do not owe any person or company any political or financial favors.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Overhaul Campaign Finance Laws to eliminate the influence of money in politics and replace it with 100% publicly funded elections.

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

Restore power to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and implement a national policy on COVID-19, which currently does not exist.

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Expand and continue the C.A.R.E.S. Act even if it means a larger budget deficit.

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

Overhaul the tax code to increase tax rate on the wealthy and large corporations, as well as, bring military expenditure under control.

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

Revive policies and programs from FDR’s New Deal and LBJ’s Great Society. Create the New Green Deal.

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Greater independence between local police departments and prosecutors so police officers are not shielded from prosecution.

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

Federal subsidy for renewable energy and a gradual phasing out of fossil fuel.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

One of several founding members of Indivisible Hawaii.