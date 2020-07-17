2020 Election: Holeka Goro Inaba

Name on ballot:

Holeka Goro Inaba

Running for:

Hawaii county council – District 8

Political party:

Nonpartisan

Campaign website:

voteinaba.com

Current occupation:

Educator/Communication Consultant

Age:

26

Previous job history:

Communication Consultant

Kūpaʻa Business Planners, Inc., Kailua-Kona, HI

2012 – Present

Administrative Staff

Ke Kula ʻo ʻEhunuikaimalino, Kealakekua, HI

August 2019 – Present

Social Media Manager

Ke Kula ʻo ʻEhunuikaimalino, Kealakekua, HI

May 2016 – Present

Donor Relations Assistant

University Advancement, Chapman University. Orange, CA

Sep 2012 – May 2016

Communication Internet

AcuFocus Inc., Irvine, CA

Intern Spring 2016

Instructor (Business and Professional Communication)

Chapman University

2016-2017

Previous elected office, if any:

N/A

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

First and foremost, I am born and raised in Kona and care deeply about my community. I have the ability to look at a situation through multiple perspectives and make decisions based on the best path forward for our community. I am educated and future-focused, yet grounded in culture. In addition, I am highly organized and can collaborate well with my colleagues and the community. Finally, as a leader, I am both proactive and responsive to needs of my constituents.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Further support and development of our agriculture industry is a top priority for our community. This will ensure the creation of more jobs and increased self-sustainability for our island.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

I believe our county government is doing an adequate job to protect our residents. I find it highly important that our community members continue to take COVID-19 seriously. Through smart decisions and healthy behaviors, we can move forward together.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

The county should work collaboratively with the state to create new agriculture jobs through proper allocation of CARES funds to local farms and businesses. This is one effective way we will get our people back to work and lessen our reliance on imported foods.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should the county government’s role be in the process?

I oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea due to the cultural significance of our summits. Since the project is a state issue, I believe that the county should not involve itself in the issue. This will prevent further confusion and tension from growing amongst our community.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

I am open to reviewing certain police policies so that we can ensure the safety of both our first responders as well as our residents.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I will serve our community with unwavering integrity and aloha. Simply put, I am running for office to serve our community and ensure a safe and prosperous home for our keiki. Kona can count on me to be their voice. Mahalo nui for your support.