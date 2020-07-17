2020 Election: Neil Azevedo

Name on ballot:

Neil Azevedo

Running for:

Hawaii mayor

Political party:

Non-partisan

Campaign website:

www.friendsofneilazevedo.com

Current occupation:

County of Hawaii Highways Division Chief

Age:

51

Previous job history:

Azevedo Construction; Laborer for County of Hawaiʻi Parks and Recreation; Equipment Operator for Goodfellow Brothers Inc., Sonomura Contractors, and Foreman at Isemoto Construction Company.

Previous elected office, if any:

N/A

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I have been the Highways Division Chief for the past 5 years. I manage 148 employees with a 16 million dollar budget. I care deeply about people and love serving my community.

What will be your top priority if elected?

The first order of business will be to meet with all County department heads and discuss pressing issues and concerns; not limited to but including the budget. We need to ensure we have a solid foundation before we can move forward making important decisions for the betterment of the community we will serve.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

We need to devise a better system of screening at all ports of entry to Hawaiʻi. This will serve as a process to minimize the threat to our local ecosystem and population as well. We currently have a strict system of quarantine for animals and protocol for agriculture. We should have the same strict policies for those traveling as well. We should also look into a type of health screening for visitors, potential residents, and returning locals to protect the people of Hawaiʻi’s well being.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

First we need to address the needs of the community. Everyone has a different set of needs. Some are out of work and some have reduced hours from work. Childcare is limited or in some cases non-existent which affects the parentʻs ability to return to work. We need to work partnership with non-profits and faith-based groups to develop options like childcare so people can return to work. Another option may be to offer education to learn a trade. Especially for those in the hospitality industry who do not know when they will be able to bring employees back to work. We need to get people back to work.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should the county government’s role be in the process?

Technology quickly changes. We should look first into enhancing the existing technology rather than causing destruction. We should look at upgrading the current facilities. I support the future of astronomy and other scientific and clean industries for Hawai’i Island that do not conflict with the beliefs of our Hawaiian culture.

As Mayor of Hawaiʻi county, I will uphold my job to ensure the public safety and well-being of ALL Hawaiʻi Island residents and visitors alike. We need to be transparent and honest to those involved, especially when it comes to the TMT. I support construction and the education for astronomy however, the construction of the TMT is decided by the State. Personally, I do not support the TMT on Mauna Kea, but my personal feelings will not interfere with my position, if I am Mayor. As residents of Hawaiʻi county, it’s about the culture we believe in and respect for each other.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Yes. The county needs officers who are public servants and abide by the law.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I truly enjoy serving the community. Being able to have an active role that has a positive effect on people is important to me and something I feel very passionate about. I look forward to the opportunity to serve at a larger capacity. I humbly ask for your vote for Hawaiʻi County Mayor.