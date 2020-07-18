Police identify 34-year-old Hilo man who died in car crash near Glenwood Transfer Station

A Hilo man, 34, died this morning after sustaining injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Mountain View.

The crash occurred early this morning on Highway 11 just south of the 17-mile marker near the Glenwood Transfer Station, according to Hawaii County Police Department in a news release. The man has been identified as Jonathan Hara.

Police responded to a call at 6:44 a.m. and determined that a 2000 Honda sedan heading south on Highway 11 had attempted to pass an oncoming 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driving in the same direction. The Honda struck the truck, which was heading northbound, operated by a 60-year-old man from Pahala.

After the crash, the driver was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:52 a.m., police said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his cause of death, police said. Police did not say whether alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the collision.

The Toyota Tacoma driver and two other passengers were injured and transported to the Hilo Medical Center. The man was treated and released with minor injuries. The female passengers, 59 and 25 years old, remain in stable condition.

Police within the traffic enforcement unit have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call officer Blayne Matsui at 961-2339.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may also call the same number for Hilo CrimeStoppers.

This is the 11th traffic-related fatality this year compared to 13 at the same time last year.