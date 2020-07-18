2020 Election: Romy M. Cachola

Name on ballot:

Romy M. Cachola

Running for:

State House – District 30

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

www.Romycachola.com

Current occupation:

State Representative

Age:

81

Previous job history:

No answer submitted

Previous elected office, if any:

Honolulu City Councilmember

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

My qualifications are based on my legislative accomplishments. As a public servant I have dealt with many challenges and concerns that have affected our lives. I fought for them, I worked for their resolutions so that we can live in a district that is sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the residents. Throughout these, I have led efforts as State House Tourism Committee chair to select the site for the State Convention Center; authored the “Operation Nightingale” bill that addressed Hawaii’s critical nursing shortage by helping foreign and local graduate nurses pass Hawaii’s nursing licensing exams; and worked with several groups of care givers to empower this sector of healthcare practitioners to assess and improve the industry. With a combination of skills, sensitivity, and experience on the importance of community interests, I have always advocated for fairness and solutions.

What will be your top priority if elected?

1. Estimated tax revenue would be short of $2.3B to balance state budget, we should be able to save taxpayers’ money by addressing unfunded liability. This initiative addresses Hawaii’s over $12 billion health unfunded liability and could potentially save over $500 million per year without raising taxes or fees.

2. Address teachers and doctors’ shortage

Additionally, I will continue to push for a bill relating to prefunding health unfunded liability that aim to save $500 Million per year. $500 million not used for prefunding can fund other state programs and services without the need to raise taxes and/or fees: savings we can use to fund other needed programs.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can be done to protect residents’ health?

Support Department of Health and the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to control and eradicate the spread of coronavirus.

What more can be done to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Support acquisition of outside funding to develop innovative programs that assist affected residents. Support the immediate upgrade of Unemployment Insurance infrastructure.

Should public worker furloughs, pay cuts or downsizing be used to help the state deal with lower tax revenues and higher expenses during the pandemic? Why or why not?

NO. We should consider passing measures to save taxpayers’ dollars.

Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy has suffered greatly due to the pandemic. If elected, what would you propose to support and diversify the state’s economy?

Reduce reliance on imported goods and encourage production within the state like producing agricultural crops and produce for local consumption and possible export to other states and countries.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

I support efforts to ensure the equal application of the law regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, sexual identity, or religious beliefs.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

I support it because we need every opportunity to diversify our economy and will help maintain Hawaii’s position as the premier astronomical science location in the world.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I’ve spent my entire political career trying to find ways to save taxpayers’ money and ensuring my constituents are well-served with good school facilities infrastructure and good and stable jobs.