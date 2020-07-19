Hawaii health officials report 28 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 1,381

Hawaii health officials reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,381.

Today’s new cases include 26 on Oahu, and two on Hawaii island, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally.

Health officials also said “as a result of updated information,” one previous case from Honolulu was removed from the totals.

As of today, 316 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,043 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 75% of those infected. Twenty-four new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,065 on Oahu, 135 in Maui County, 113 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state, and three cases that are pending identification of residency.

Hawaii’s coronavirus-related death toll remains at 24. Seventeen deaths have been on Oahu, six have been on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died in Arizona.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 150 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported on Oahu today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 148 hospitalizations within the state, 118 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 780 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 121 patients released. Hawaii island has 13 active infections, while Kauai County has one.

Of the 105,956 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,321 new test results in today’s tally.

