Traffic crash partially closes Kamehameha Highway at Malaekahana State Park

Traffic is being contra-flowed on Kamehameha Highway in Laie from Malaekahana State Park to Cackle Fresh Egg Farm due to a traffic crash.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
