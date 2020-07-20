24-inch water main break reported near Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai

The Board of Water Supply says crews are responding to a 24-inch main break at 6983 Kalanianaole Highway that was reported at approximately 1 p.m. today.
The break is located on Kalanianaole between Koko Marina Shopping Center and the bridge near Hawaii Kai Towne Center.
Water service has been disrupted to approximately eight homes.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.
