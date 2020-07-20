comscore 24-inch water main break reported near Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

24-inch water main break reported near Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today

The Board of Water Supply says crews are responding to a 24-inch main break at 6983 Kalanianaole Highway that was reported at approximately 1 p.m. today.

The break is located on Kalanianaole between Koko Marina Shopping Center and the bridge near Hawaii Kai Towne Center.

Water service has been disrupted to approximately eight homes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige addresses reopening of Hawaii schools
Looking Back

Scroll Up