Hawaii counts 12 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 1,393

Hawaii health officials reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,393.

Today’s new cases include 11 on Oahu and one on the Big Island, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally. It was Hawaii’s lowest daily new case total in two weeks.

Health officials also added three cases reported Saturday as pending identification of residency to Oahu’s total today.

As of today, 312 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,057 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 76% of those infected. Fourteen new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,079 on Oahu, 135 in Maui County, 114 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s coronavirus-related death toll remains at 24. Seventeen deaths have been on Oahu, six have been on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died in Arizona.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 150 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 148 hospitalizations within the state, 118 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 790 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 121 patients released. Hawaii island has 10 active infections, while Kauai County has one.

Of the 106,783 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 827 new test results in today’s tally.

