Kauai police identify motorcyclist who died in solo crash

Kauai police have identified the man who died in a solo motorcycle crash earlier this month on Kuhio Highway as Clint Delconte, 57, of Kapaa.

Delconte died in a single-vechicle crash at about 6:15 p.m. July 6 on Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Refuse Transfer Station.

According to police, Delconte was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on the highway when he lost control and crashed.

Police said it was Kauai’s fifth traffic fatality of the year.