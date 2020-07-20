2020 Election: Yumi T.R. Kawano

Name on ballot:

Yumi T.R. Kawano

Running for:

Hawaii mayor

Political party:

Non-Partisan

Campaign website:

yamahilo.wixsite.com/mayorkawano

Current occupation:

Forest Conservationist

Age:

59 years old

Previous job history:

Multiple subject endorsed secondary school teacher, wildlife biologist, Hawaii Agricultural Statistics Service Enumerator, island wide teacher, UH-Hilo chemistry instructor

Previous elected office, if any:

Not Applicable

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Mother, Advocate for our veterans, caregivers and the mentally ill, I care for a Persian gulf veteran my husband, taught island-wide science and multiple subjects in Hawaii, Alaska and Oregon, wildlife and plant biologist, UH-Hilo chemistry instructor, kayak tour guide on Kealakekua and Hawaii Agricultural Statistics Service enumerator

What will be your top priority if elected?

Rebuilding a trust with the people by demonstrating strong citizen relationships on a continual basis. There will be constant communications with the public about what I do in office. There will be a public relations specialist in each department of the county that reports directly to me about relations with the public. My staff will be trained in maintaining an excellent relationship with the public. My staff and I will be open to constant public input.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

The County should continue to access the COVID-19 surge and if needed continue to extend the 14 day quarantine. Discontinue taking in traveling doctors and nurses unless they are tested before coming into our medical centers. We need to really follow the 14 day travelers and make sure they don’t infect our population here.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

Make sure that we use the FEMA money that came to the state from the 2018 disaster to help stimulate the economy. We need to give the tourism industry monetary incentives to offer the local people of this island discounts such as veterans discounts, senior discounts and kamaaina rates. Offer stimulus packages to local businesses to help them stay afloat during this difficult time.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should the county government’s role be in the process?

The number one priority is that the mess on Mauna Kea needs to be cleaned up. The old telescopes that are up on the mountain that are not working need to be removed or repaired. The organizations that have built on Mauna Kea need to reconcile the broken promises that they have made to the people of Hawaii island. I oppose the TMT until these things have come to fruition. The county government should aid the state in negotiations with the Hawaiian Kupuna’s who have shown strong dedication to Mauna Kea, and its sacredness to the Hawaiian people and to the people of Hawaii island in general. The United Nations Declaration of Rights of Indigenous People needs to be taken into consideration.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Yes I do. I think there needs to be a social service for mental health that is added to the police force as well as a citizen accountability board that has subpoena powers.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

The mission is to restore our Hawaii Island and to find a healthy, safe and balanced way of life. It takes planned wise use of our lands and resources for future generations to thrive. We can all build community by finding ways to get our need for goods and services met locally by buying or trading with each other.

Love and Aloha,

Yumi