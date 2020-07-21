Minit Medical to offer COVID-19 testing Wednesday on Maui

On Maui, Minit Medical Urgent Care will be offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Keopuolani Regional Park.
Due to the event, the park will be closed until 3 p.m., according to Maui County.
Both diagnostic and antibody testing will be available at the drive-thru event. The diagnostic testing will be available for patients with or without insurance. The antibody tests are not covered by insurance, and will result in a bill of about $45 from Clinical Labs of Hawaii.
Participants can pre-register for the drive-thru testing online at minitmed.com. Although same-day registration is available, pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork, organizers said.
Those who attend the event to get tested are asked to bring their insurance card, identification, and a facial covering.
The criteria for testing include whether individuals have symptoms such as fever/chills, body aches, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, cough, lost of taste or smell, diarrhea, a sore throat, headache, nausea, or a runny nose.
Those who are asymptomatic, with possible exposure, include first responders or essential workers, those with a possible exposure contact and recent travel to the mainland or an international destination. There are also pre-operative tests, and in some cases, tests required for travel, where costs might be incurred.
For more information, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at 667-6161.
