comscore Police seek witnesses to stabbing incident in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police seek witnesses to stabbing incident in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:47 pm

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a stabbing incident in Waikiki.

Police said at about 3 a.m. Sunday, a bystander flagged down an officer to report that a man had possibly been stabbed. Responding police found a man with multiple stab wounds fronting 2552 Kalakaua Avenue and had him transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen what happened or saw any suspicious person or activity in the area at the time. The suspect is wanted for second-degree assault.

Anyone with information may call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Defensive end Michael Bennett retires after 11 NFL seasons
Next Story
Trump says coronavirus in U.S. will get worse before it gets better
Looking Back

Scroll Up