Police seek witnesses to stabbing incident in Waikiki

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a stabbing incident in Waikiki.

Police said at about 3 a.m. Sunday, a bystander flagged down an officer to report that a man had possibly been stabbed. Responding police found a man with multiple stab wounds fronting 2552 Kalakaua Avenue and had him transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen what happened or saw any suspicious person or activity in the area at the time. The suspect is wanted for second-degree assault.

Anyone with information may call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.