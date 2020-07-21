Trades easing as Tropical Storm Douglas approaches Hawaii

A disruption in breezy tradewinds is expected today, and they will trend down both today and Wednesday, forecasters said, as an upper-level low drifts north of Hawaii.

The National Weather Service also warns that Tropical Storm Douglas will move into the Hawaii region by Saturday.

At 11 a.m. today, Tropical Storm Douglas packed maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and was located about 2,035 miles east of Hilo while moving toward the west-southwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

A turn toward the west is expected this evening, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest Wednesday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from Douglas’ center.

Post-tropical cyclone Seven-E, meanwhile, is expected to dissipate on Wednesday, just before trades pick up again across the state on Thursday as that upper-level low moves away.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with numerous windward showers, and highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s expected to be mostly cloudy with lows from 69 to 74 degrees.

Variable winds of 5 to 15 mph during the day slow down to 5 to 10 mph tonight.

Another record high of 92 degrees, meanwhile, was set in Kahului on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 91 set last year.

For today through Wednesday, surf remains below advisory levels — at 2 to 4 feet along south shores today, rising to 3 to 5 feet Wednesday.

Surf along east shores at 2 to 4 feet today rise to 3 to 5 feet tonight through Thursday. Surf will remain elevated Thursday due to a lingering northeast swell expected to arrive tonight.

Surf along north shores, at 2 feet or less today, is expected to trend up to 1 to 3 feet tonight through Wednesday. Surf along west shores at 1 to 3 feet today rise to 2 to 4 feet Wednesday.

Forecasters continue to warn of “nuisance coastal flooding” due to a combination of seasonally high astronomical tides and abnormally high sea levels through Thursday.

The possible flooding of normally dry beaches, typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other infrastructure, is expected during the afternoon high tide. More information is available at tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov

Forecasters also expect an increase in rainfall on Saturday as Tropical Storm Douglas brings deeper moisture and instability into the region, as well as possible rough conditions along east shores by the end of the weekend, but impacts will depend on track and intensity.