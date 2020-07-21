Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Saturday

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at its main campus at 86-260 Farrington Highway from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bradley, the center has provided drive-thru testing at its main site on weekdays since March. Its first Saturday drive-thru testing event on July 11 served 117 individuals, which he said indicated that Waianae residents are very worried about the community spread of COVID-19.
Those interested in being tested should pre-register by calling its COVID-19 hotline at 697-3170.
The center also reminds the public that the hotline is available for anyone concerned about exposure to COVID-19, with the following services:
>> Information on COVID-19 symptoms
>> A same-day virtual clinic appointment with a medical provider
>> A telehealth video and phone visit appointment with a medical provider
Many other services are available at clinic sites in Waianae, Waipahu, Kapolei and Ewa. More information is available at wcchc.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.