Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Saturday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Saturday

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at its main campus at 86-260 Farrington Highway from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bradley, the center has provided drive-thru testing at its main site on weekdays since March. Its first Saturday drive-thru testing event on July 11 served 117 individuals, which he said indicated that Waianae residents are very worried about the community spread of COVID-19.

Those interested in being tested should pre-register by calling its COVID-19 hotline at 697-3170.

The center also reminds the public that the hotline is available for anyone concerned about exposure to COVID-19, with the following services:

>> Information on COVID-19 symptoms

>> A same-day virtual clinic appointment with a medical provider

>> A telehealth video and phone visit appointment with a medical provider

Many other services are available at clinic sites in Waianae, Waipahu, Kapolei and Ewa. More information is available at wcchc.com.

