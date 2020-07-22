Douglas strengthens to hurricane; expected to threaten Hawaii as strong tropical storm by Sunday

Hurricane Douglas formed in the eastern Pacific overnight and is forecast to approach Hawaii by early next week as a powerful tropical storm.

“Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend, and there is an increasing chance that strong winds and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday,” the National Weather Service said this morning. “Interests on the Hawaiian Islands should continue to monitor the progress of Douglas.”

The weather service said at 5 a.m. today that Douglas had strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and centered 1,785 miles east-southeast of Hilo, moving west at 15 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles and tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph or more extend 80 miles from Douglas’ center, the weather service said.

Douglas, which grew into a tropical storm Monday afternoon, intensified quickly and is expected to continue strengthening as it heads into the Central Pacific later this week.

“Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or two. Some weakening could begin on Friday once Douglas begins to move over cooler water,” forecasters said.

Forecasters expect Douglas to threaten the Big Island as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph by Sunday.

The current five-day forecast has Douglas hitting its peak as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 late Thursday. By Monday, the storm is projected to be south of Oahu with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the weather service said.

