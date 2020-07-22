Hawaii officials report 25th coronavirus-related death and 17 new cases

Hawaii health officials today announced the 25th coronavirus-related death.

The death was on Oahu but no further details were immediately released.

It is the 18th coronavirus-related death on Oahu, while six have been on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died in Arizona.

Officials also reported 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,435.

Today’s new cases were all on Oahu, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally.

As of today, 297 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,113 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or more than 77% of those infected. Twenty-nine new release cases on Oahu were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,117 on Oahu, 139 in Maui County, 114 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 154 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalization — two on Oahu and one on Maui — reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 152 hospitalizations within the state, 121 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said there were 46 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in Hawaii with 11 patients in ICU and six patients on ventilators.

By county, Honolulu has seen 842 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 122 patients released. Hawaii island has seven active infections, while Kauai County none.

Of the 108,182 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.3% have been positive.