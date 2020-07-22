comscore Masks now required at all times in Oahu gyms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Masks are now mandatory at all times in Honolulu fitness facilities, according to a statement from the City and County of Honolulu after Mayor Kirk Caldwell amended a recently approved emergency order related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A July 2 emergency order that required the use of non-medical face coverings outdoors and in essential businesses allowed guests at gyms to remove their mask in order to safely complete an activity, but that is no longer the case.

“We want gyms to stay open, so people have somewhere to exercise and keep up with healthy practices during this pandemic,” Caldwell said in a news release today. “However, we’ve already seen that this virus can spread in environments where people are indoors exercising together. This is another way for us all to keep one another safe.”

The news release said fitness facilities such as gyms must inform guests “to only perform exercises to the extent they can breathe comfortably while wearing a face covering and that exercise tolerance and ability will be hindered so patrons may need to alter their workout routine.”

