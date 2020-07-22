U.S. District Court judge rules against visitor’s challenge to Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine

U.S. District Court Judge Jill Otake has ruled against a South Carolina visitor whose family is challenging Gov. David Ige’s 14-day travel quarantine.
Otake today denied a motion for a preliminary injunction from the plaintiff, the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center said in a news release.
“Like many states across the nation and countries around the world, Hawaii has issued a series of Emergency Proclamations to limit the spread of COVID–19, a novel severe acute respiratory illness with no known cure, no effective treatment, and no vaccine…Further complicating efforts to contain COVID-19 is the fact that individuals who are infected but asymptomatic … may unwittingly infect others,” she said in her ruling.
The plaintiff said he knew about the quarantine before coming to Hawaii, but argued his family would lost 40% of their 36-day vacation. He was seeking $25,000 in punitive damage and $300.25 per day for each day they are under quarantine.
The family arrived in Hawaii on July 9, and their quarantine ends Thursday.
“The jump in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Hawai‘i since the issuance of the Carmichael order lends further support to the quarantine,” Otake said. “And the alarming resurgence of cases on the mainland … only buttresses Defendant Ige’s position here.”
Ige is a defendent in the case.
