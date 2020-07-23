Michael Miske’s half-brother John Stancil to remain in custody pending trial

A federal judge ordered the half-brother of Oahu businessman Michael J. Miske Jr. who was indicted on multiple charges in connection with a years-long racketeering investigation to be detained pending trial.

John B. Stancil, 32, appeared at his detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield at Honolulu federal court today in a white prison jumpsuit, white facial mask and shackles.

Federal agents arrested Stancil in a raid last week after a federal grand jury indicted him in June with drug trafficking, assault, robbery, firearms, and attempted murder as part of the investigation of a criminal organization allegedly led by Miske.

He was also charged with murder-for-hire conspiracy involving an unnamed individual who Miske suspected of cooperating with law enforcement and chemical weapons attacks in connection with the release of chloropicrin into nightclubs in Honolulu.

Others arrested in the raid were Miske, Kaulana Freitas, Michael Buntenbah, Jarrin Young, Preston Kimoto, Harry Kauhi and Hunter Wilson. Norman Akau III turned himself in to authorities.

Mansfield ruled Stancil be detained pending his trial that is scheduled for September.

Federal prosecutors described Stancil as one of Miske’s “most trusted confidants.”

They allege the racketeering enterprise led by Miske “routinely committed violent crimes and assaults and used threats and intimidation to protect the illegal activities which enriched and furthered the interests of Miske and the enterprise.”

Authorities accused the organization of using businesses to further its criminal objectives, including Kamaaina Termite & Pest Control, Kamaaina Holdings, Hawaii Partners, Kamaaina Plumbing and Home Renovations, Kamaaina Home Renovations, Makana Pacific Development, and the Encore Nightclub formerly known as M Nightclub.

Mansfield continued Miske’s detention hearing to next week.