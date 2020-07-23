Oahu woman becomes Hawaii’s 26th coronavirus-related death; 55 new cases reported in highest single-day count since outbreak began

Hawaii Department of Health officials today announced a new coronavirus-related death along with the highest single-day count of new COVID-19 cases — 55 — since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was 42 new cases on July 11.

Officials today reported an elderly Oahu woman became the state’s 26th death today, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally. Officials said they received news of her death late Wednesday.

Today’s new cases included 50 on Oahu, three on Hawaii island and two on Maui, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,490.

In an email this morning, state Health Director Bruce Anderson extended condolences to the family and friends of the woman who died.

“These cases represent people from all walks of life and varied professions, indicating the apparent challenges of maintaining safe practices is widespread across the state,” he said in an email.

State Epidemiologist Sarah Park urged the public to practice social distancing, wear face masks in public, wash their hands frequently and stay home when sick.

“Most cases are occurring as a result of people socializing and getting together either with work colleagues, extended family, or friends in multiple type of settings—without wearing face coverings or distancing,” Park said in an email. “I continue to hope all in our community will maintain safe practices, but unfortunately the persistence of new cases would argue against that.”

Health officials said today they are continuing to “track and investigate numerous clusters.”

“Unfortunately, if we can’t get these numbers headed in the right direction, we may be facing the re-implementation of restrictions. No one wants that to happen and this is why it is so critical that everyone does their part, every day, everyplace in practicing safety for the sake of the health of all in Hawaii,” Anderson said.

Health officials did not immediately say how many tests results were counted in today’s tally, but of the 108,813 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii as of Wednesday, 1.3% have been positive.