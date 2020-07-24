State agents arrest Alabama woman, 20, for violating travel quarantine rules

Hawaii officials said a 20-year-old Alabama woman was arrested this morning by special agents from the Attorney General’s investigations division for violating Hawaii’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors.

According to officials, Anne S. Salamanca of Birmingham, Ala., flew into Honolulu on July 6, and was allegedly out in public breaking the state’s quarantine a few days later.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority learned of the violation and informed the Attorney General’s special agents, who were provided with videos of her dancing in a store and dining out with companions. An anonymous caller on Thursday identified the store where she was dancing. The store, when contacted by special agents, confirmed that she had been dancing two days into her required quarantine period.

State officials said Salamanca was reported to be a social media influencer, and that she had claimed in a video that it was okay for her not to quarantine if she had proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

“None of my investigators would convey that information, as it is incorrect,” said Attorney General Clare E. Connors in a news release. “The fact Ms. Salamanca has so many followers makes her actions that much more dangerous and concerning. The spread of misinformation can have very severe consequences during an emergency situation like we are in now.”

Agents arrested Salamanca in Waipahu and booked her today. Violators of the mandatory quarantine who are arrested are subject to up to one year in jail and/or up to $5,000 in fines. Relatives posted $2,000 bail on Salamanca’s behalf.

Officials said she is the 24th person on Oahu arrested by the Department of the Attorney General for violating the state’s mandatory quarantine order.