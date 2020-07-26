Despite hurricane and COVID-19, 466 visitors flew to Hawaii on Saturday

Despite warnings of an approaching hurricane and mandatory quarantine requirements, a total of 466 visitors flew into Hawaii on Saturday, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

On Saturday, a total of 1,928 passengers flew to Hawaii on 27 flights. In addition to 466 visitors, there were 601 returning residents and 94 planning to relocate to Hawaii.

Among those exempt from the state’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine were 192 were military, and 191 who received prior approval from the state.

Another 193 were crew, and 191 in transit.

Hurricane Douglas is currently headed for Hawaii, holding strength as a Category 1 hurricane. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Kauai, Oahu, and Maui counties.

A warning means hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours. Hawaii County is under a tropical storm warning. The entire island chain is under a flash flood watch until Monday afternoon.

Gov. David Ige on Friday announced that he would modify quarantine rules to allow those in quarantine to obtain hurricane supplies, if necessary, if no other options were available.

Those in mandatory quarantine, however, are expected to remain in quarantine, and should ask friends or others to provide needed supplies. If heading out for supplies, he said those in quarantine should opt for noncontact retail transactions, such as curbside pickup, to the extend possible.

In addition, those in quarantine should call the state Health Department or emergency responders and go to a public shelter if they feel unsafe at their quarantine site, he said.

Most flights to Hawaii have been cancelled for today.

During the same time last year, HTA said about 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The mandatory self-quarantine for all out-of-state passengers began March 26 to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Visitor numbers, however, have climbed by the hundreds over the months, reaching as high as 937 on July 2.

On Thursday, 607 visitors flew in, although forecasters had last week been tracking Hurricane Douglas, and issued earlier warnings that it was on track to impact Hawaii over the weekend.

Of the total visitors Saturday, 384 headed to Oahu, 48 to Kona on Hawaii island, 20 to Maui, and 14 to Lihue.

The majority of those visiting Oahu, 67%, said they were visiting friends and family.

HTA’s data is collected from the state’s mandatory travel declaration form.





